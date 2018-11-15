NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losing streak into a sixth day.
Health care companies and banks fell the most early Thursday. Johnson & Johnson and Citigroup each fell about 1 percent.
Technology shares rose. Cisco Systems climbed 4.5 percent.
The British pound fell sharply after two ministers quit from Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet in opposition her plan for Britain’s departure from the European Union next year.
The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,690.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 102 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,978. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 7,136.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.09 percent.