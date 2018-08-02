NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies as the U.S. ratcheted up trade tensions with China.
Boeing fell 1.7 percent in early trading Thursday, while Broadcom is off 1.2 percent.
Safe-play stocks like utilities and real estate companies were among the few winners in early trading.
Late Wednesday the White House proposed raising planned taxes on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, escalating a trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.
S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,799.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 191 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,148. The Nasdaq composite gave up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,680.