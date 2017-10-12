NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after setting their latest record highs.

AT&T sank 3 percent in early trading Thursday after saying it was losing DirecTV subscribers. Cable TV operator Comcast also fell 2.3 percent.

Banks were broadly higher after JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup both reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,550.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 36 points, or 0.2 percent, 22,836. The Nasdaq composite fell 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,595.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.