The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, carrying on momentum a day after the Dow Jones industrial average broke through 25,000 points.
Technology and industrial companies were leading the way higher early Friday. Railroad operator Union Pacific gained 2.1 percent and Cisco Systems rose 1.4 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
The Dow increased 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,122.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,728.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,100.