The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, carrying on momentum a day after the Dow Jones industrial average broke through 25,000 points.

Technology and industrial companies were leading the way higher early Friday. Railroad operator Union Pacific gained 2.1 percent and Cisco Systems rose 1.4 percent.

The Dow increased 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,122.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,728.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,100.