NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as homebuilders and other companies posted solid results.
Homebuilder Toll Brothers jumped 12.3 percent in early trading Tuesday after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
TJ Maxx parent company TJX Companies rose 3.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter.
Discount brokers ETrade and Charles Schwab were down sharply following a report that JPMorgan Chase will offer free online trading.
The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,864.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,816. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,851.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84 percent.