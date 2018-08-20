NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, following an upbeat finish last week, amid signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
Investors were also weighing the latest corporate earnings and deal news Monday.
Most Read Business Stories
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey
- In Person: Terry Heckler, who drew Starbucks mermaid, can't stop sketching
- Once prized and profitable, beachfront real estate can now be a losing proposition
- 4 places to find last-minute college scholarships
- Seattle e-bike company says tariffs could puncture growth of its $50M business
SodaStream jumped 9.8 percent after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy drink maker for $3.2 billion.
Tesla slumped 5.3 percent after JPMorgan cut its price target on the electric car maker.
The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,857.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,749. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,834.