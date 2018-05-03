NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its third decline this week.

Financial companies and health care stocks contributed the most to the declines in early trading on Thursday.

AIG slumped 8.4 percent and Cardinal Health, a drug distributor, sank 14.5 percent. Both companies reported weak results for their latest quarter.

Electric car maker Tesla dropped 6.2 percent after reporting another quarter of heavy cash burn.

The S&P 500 index slid 17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,618.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 181 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,748. The Nasdaq composite fell 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,057.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95 percent.