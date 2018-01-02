The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock prices are moving higher in early trading as traders return from the New Year’s holiday.
Retailers were up more than the rest of the market in early trading Tuesday. Nordstrom rose 3.7 percent and Kohl’s gained 3.3 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Five members of Washington family among 10 killed in fiery crash outside Acapulco
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
Natural gas prices climbed 3.7 percent as cold weather continued to grip large parts of the U.S.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,682.
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 123 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,844. The Nasdaq composite climbed 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,932.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.43 percent.