NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are higher following another solid jobs report. Retailers and technology companies are rising.

The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs in July.

China’s government said it will place tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods if the Trump administration goes through with its plan to tax $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Investors also digested more corporate earnings.

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive surged 11.9 percent after raising its forecasts. Security software company Symantec dropped 12.2 percent on weak contract billings.

The S&P 500 added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,829.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,344. The Nasdaq composite gained 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,811.