The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as more gains for banks are partially offset by losses elsewhere in the market including the technology sector.

Bond yields were higher early Wednesday, which helps banks because it allows them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Bank of America was up 1.4 percent.

Tech stocks were broadly lower. Autodesk, a software maker, plunged 13.8 percent after reporting a weak quarter and saying it would eliminate 13 percent of its work force.

The market is coming off its biggest gain since September.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,629.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,912. The Nasdaq fell 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,893.