NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are opening mostly higher, with retailers and technology companies making some of the biggest gains.
Pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts jumped 16 percent Thursday after it agreed to be bought by health insurer Cigna for $52 billion. Cigna slid 6 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alexa is laughing at people, unprompted; Amazon is working to fix it
- New home-price highs: $777,000 in Seattle, $950,000 on the Eastside
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Boeing wrests Hawaiian Airlines order away from Airbus
- Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for HQ2
Grocery chain Kroger tumbled 8 percent after its annual profit forecast fell short of Wall Street’s estimates.
Traders will be watching to see if President Donald Trump announces tariffs on steel and aluminum imports later in the day.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,736.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 130 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,931. The Nasdaq composite rose 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,430.