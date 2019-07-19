NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up early gains and were little changed at midday on Wall Street as losses for health care companies offset gains in technology.

Merck slipped 1.1% Friday while Microsoft rose 1.4% after blowing past analysts’ earnings forecasts thanks to big gains in its cloud computing business.

Markets have been volatile throughout the week as investors assess corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Monday and then wobbled from there.

USA Today publisher Gannett soared 20% after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was nearing a deal to combine with fellow newspaper publisher GateHouse Media.

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,993.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.2%, to 27,267. The Nasdaq was little changed at 8,205.

9:35 a.m.

Industrial and technology companies are leading stocks slightly higher on Wall Street, narrowing the market’s losses for the week.

Microsoft rose 2.1% in early trading Friday after reporting blowout earnings driven by gains in its cloud computing business.

USA Today publisher Gannett soared 21% after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was nearing a deal to combine with fellow newspaper publisher GateHouse Media.

Markets have been drifting for much this week after setting a record high on Monday.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.4%, to 27,323. The Nasdaq climbed 31 points, or 0.4%, to 8,239.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.05%.