By
The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in morning trading as the market rebounds from its first loss of the year a day earlier.

Airline and homebuilder stocks opened higher Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Delta Air Lines and KB Home.

Delta advanced 1 percent and KB Home climbed 4 percent.

Energy and industrial companies continued their strong start to the year. EOG Resources jumped 2 percent and Boeing rose 1.5 percent

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 5 points or 0.2 percent to 2,753.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,416. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,165.

The Associated Press