The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in morning trading as the market rebounds from its first loss of the year a day earlier.

Airline and homebuilder stocks opened higher Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Delta Air Lines and KB Home.

Delta advanced 1 percent and KB Home climbed 4 percent.

Energy and industrial companies continued their strong start to the year. EOG Resources jumped 2 percent and Boeing rose 1.5 percent

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 5 points or 0.2 percent to 2,753.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,416. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,165.