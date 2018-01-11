The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are rising in morning trading as the market rebounds from its first loss of the year a day earlier.
Airline and homebuilder stocks opened higher Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Delta Air Lines and KB Home.
Delta advanced 1 percent and KB Home climbed 4 percent.
Energy and industrial companies continued their strong start to the year. EOG Resources jumped 2 percent and Boeing rose 1.5 percent
The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 5 points or 0.2 percent to 2,753.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,416. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,165.