NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy companies as the price of crude oil moved back above $70 a barrel.
Chevron climbed 2.1 percent in early trading Wednesday, and Exxon Mobil added 1.7 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Not just an ‘Amazon tax’: Some Seattle businesses join head-tax fight
- Boeing’s $9.5 billion Iran deals, always uncertain, are now effectively dead
- 'Hey, y'all, let's tax jobs' and other famous last words of Seattle politicians | Jon Talton
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
TripAdvisor soared 20 percent after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts expected. Video game maker Electronic Arts rose 2.7 percent after its own results also beat forecasts.
The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,681.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,428. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,282.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3 percent.