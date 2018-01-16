The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

___

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from a long holiday weekend, sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 26,000 for the first time.

Apple and Microsoft each rose 1 percent in early trading Tuesday.

Energizer Holdings surged 16.5 percent after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,801.

The Dow gained 214 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,017. The Nasdaq rose 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,315.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53 percent.