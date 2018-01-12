The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and retailers.
Target rose 2.9 percent in early trading Friday. Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields. Bank of America rose 1 percent.
Facebook dropped 4.3 percent after saying it would make significant changes to user feeds that will result in fewer posts from brands.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,772.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,675. The Nasdaq rose 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,211.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.56 percent.