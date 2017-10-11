NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors get ready for a wave of third-quarter company earnings reports.
Airlines were off to another strong start Wednesday. Delta Air Lines rose 1 percent after reporting a solid quarter. JetBlue Airways jumped 2.2 percent.
Supermarket operator Kroger soared 4.6 percent after saying it was considering for its convenience store business.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,550.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points, less than 0.1 percent, 22,837. The Dow closed at a record high the day before.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 4 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 6,582.