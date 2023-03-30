Fitness firm F45 Training had its best trading session of the year after giving a bigger role to early backer Mark Wahlberg.

The company announced Thursday the actor and singer will become F45’s chief brand officer effective immediately. Shares surged as much as 24% on the news in their biggest jump since Sept. 30.

Wahlberg, who’s portrayed boxer ‘Irish’ Micky Ward in “The Fighter” and extortionist gym instructor Daniel Lugo in “Pain & Gain,” has been on the company’s board since 2019. He bought a pre-IPO stake in the firm that year at a valuation of roughly $450 million. The firm now has a market cap of $140 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with shares trading 91% below their 2021 IPO price of $16.

F45 also announced GNC veteran Tom Dowd would succeed interim CEO Ben Coates. The new chief has work experience in the health and franchising fields, but the company’s short-term financial picture is unclear, Baird analyst Jonathan Komp wrote in a note.

“The release notably gave no update on the current timeline to report Q4/2022 financials, with tomorrow marking the 15th day since FXLV filed its delay notification for the 10-K filing on 3/16,” it says.