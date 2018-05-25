ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The International Maritime Organization has approved two-way shipping routes into the Arctic Ocean through the Bering Strait.
The IMO accepted routes proposed by the United States and Russia for safe navigation between Alaska and Russia’s Chukotskiy Peninsula.
The routes create lanes for northbound and southbound traffic and take effect Dec. 1.
The designation was hailed by environmental groups that pushed for safe shipping measures.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon closing 130-person Seattle delivery support unit, moving the jobs to Phoenix
- Amazon's Alexa recorded and shared a conversation without consent, report says
- Mortgage rates have been rising at a pace not seen in almost 50 years
- Two Woodinville wineries moving into former Redhook brewery
- Seattle-based Rover raises $125 million, plans to expand dog-sitting service to Europe
They say there are few resources on hand to respond to a spill that could cause serious damage to important marine resources such as bowhead and beluga whales, Pacific walruses, ice seals, spectacled eiders and other seabirds.
Eleanor Huffines (HUF-eyens) of Pew Charitable Trusts says the routes will reduce the risk of ships running aground, colliding, or interfering directly with subsistence hunting.