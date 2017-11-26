CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A committee studying the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana in New Hampshire is hearing from several experts.

The committee is holding its third meeting on Monday. The panel is expected to hear from representatives of the state banking and agriculture departments as well as the New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project.

Matt Simon says he’s encouraged that the group is interested in learning more about the issue, but he’s concerned that the study commission is largely comprised of opponents of legalization.

Eight states have enacted laws legalizing and regulating marijuana for adult use, including Massachusetts and Maine.