CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A committee studying the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana in New Hampshire is hearing from several experts.
The committee is holding its third meeting on Monday. The panel is expected to hear from representatives of the state banking and agriculture departments as well as the New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project.
Matt Simon says he’s encouraged that the group is interested in learning more about the issue, but he’s concerned that the study commission is largely comprised of opponents of legalization.
Eight states have enacted laws legalizing and regulating marijuana for adult use, including Massachusetts and Maine.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say