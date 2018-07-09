Canadian marijuana company Tilray, a subsidiary of Seattle-based Privateer Holdings, plans to price stock in its IPO between $14 and $16 a share.

The company has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol TLRY.

Tilray, which is led by Privateer co-founder Brendan Kennedy, filed papers for its IPO in the U.S. on June 20, a day after Canada’s Senate passed a bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.