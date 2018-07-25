BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The owner of an Anchorage marijuana store has signed a lease to open the first cannabis shop in Bethel.

KYUK-AM reports ALASKAbuds owner Nick Miller signed the lease Monday for a Bethel storefront after months of talking with residents and searching for a location that meets local and state regulations.

Miller says there is high demand for the product in the area as many of his customers travel to his store from the Yukon-Kuksokwim Delta.

Miller has applied for a state license and plans to apply for a city conditional use permit in the coming days. Depending on when he receives the approvals, the store could open in January 2019.

Miller is planning to hire six to eight employees in Bethel.

___

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org