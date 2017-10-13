BALTIMORE (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that lowered out-of-pocket medical costs brought swift reaction from the states, as health officials and consumers say they fear the action could chase millions of Americans away from coverage.
Attorneys general in nearly 20 states, including Maryland, plan to sue to keep the money flowing, contending Trump is not following a legal requirement to pay the subsidies.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh tweeted, “Trump threatens the health of more than 400k Marylanders. We will sue to protect them.”
At issue is a federal subsidy for deductibles and co-pays that helps lower costs for consumers with modest incomes. The Trump administration and many Republicans say the government cannot legally continue to make the so-called cost-sharing payments.
