LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An economic forecast predicts Nebraska farm income will drop nearly 7 percent this year before rebounding in 2019 and 2020.
The three-year forecast report released Friday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council says the state’s economy will still expand, thanks to growth in manufacturing, construction and service industries.
Economist Eric Thompson is director of the research bureau, and he says the growth “is sufficient to exceed inflation and population growth, meaning real per-capita income in Nebraska will grow from 2018 to 2020.”
He expects nonfarm income to grow between 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent each year over 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Most Read Business Stories
- Mick Mulvaney fires all 25 members of consumer watchdog's advisory board
- Boeing’s best option for building next jet is Washington, says state-backed study
- Valve says it will allow all games in its Steam store, no matter how controversial
- Googlers miffed on pay speak out in rare annual-meeting move
- Seattle-area home prices reach record highs, but increasing inventory offers a ray of hope