VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A company that makes outdoor lights is abandoning a plan to move some production from Mississippi to Mexico.

Eaton Corp. told The Vicksburg Post Friday that it won’t shift product lines from Vicksburg to Juarez, Mexico, as it announced in July.

The company announced it would make new products at its unionized Vicksburg plant, but the shift was projected to cost 50 to 70 of the plant’s 350 jobs. Eaton spokeswoman Ann Marie Halal says the company still plans to make new products in Vicksburg, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that would spark new hiring.

Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pablo Diaz welcomes the news, saying it shows Mississippi and the United States are becoming more business-friendly.

Eaton acquired the plant when it bought Cooper Industries in 2012.

___

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com