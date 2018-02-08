MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia airport tops the list of the state’s general aviation airports when it comes to generating economic activity.
A report from the Virginia Department of Aviation lists Manassas Regional Airport as first among the state’s 57 general aviation airports.
The report credits the Manassas airport with generating $375 million in economic activity in 2016 and 1,351 aviation jobs in 2016.
The city-owned airport is less than 40 miles from the nation’s capital. It has two runways and handles about 90,000 takeoffs and landings annually.
