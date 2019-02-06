CHICAGO (AP) — A former UPS Inc. worker accused of rerouting mail meant for the shipping company’s Atlanta headquarters to his small Chicago apartment has pleaded guilty to mail fraud.
Dushaun Henderson-Spruce entered into a plea agreement Tuesday in federal court. The agreement calls for the repayment of the nearly $59,000 he admitted stealing from mail intended for the company.
Henderson-Spruce was accused of submitting a U.S. Postal Service form in October 2017 to change the address of the company’s headquarters from Atlanta to his one-bedroom garden apartment.
Court records allege a UPS security coordinator discovered the change and postal inspectors retrieved about 3,000 pieces of mail from the apartment.
Most Read Business Stories
- Big decline in Vancouver, B.C., home prices could be just tip of iceberg
- Boeing invests in advanced supersonic business jet
- Crypto CEO dies holding the only passwords that can unlock millions in customer coins
- Former Walmart executive Rosalind Brewer joins Amazon board
- 5 reasons why autonomous cars aren't coming anytime soon VIEW
The charges alleged more than 10 checks addressed to UPS were deposited into Henderson-Spruce’s account.
Henderson-Spruce is scheduled to be sentenced March 22.