MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A man who said he drove cross-country to confront Google officials has been arrested in California with three baseball bats in his car’s trunk.
Police in Mountain View, the San Francisco-area city where Google’s based, were warned by two other agencies that Kyle Long was on his way and arrested him Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
Police say the 33-year-old Waterville, Maine, man was upset because his YouTube channel had been shut down. He allegedly told his hometown police that he’d get violent if his Google confrontation didn’t go well.
Google owns YouTube.
Most Read Business Stories
- Student loans leave couple worried about negative net worth | Money Makeover
- Wall Street's new dress code raises question: What to wear? VIEW
- 'A sense of urgency' as investigation into second recent crash of a Boeing 737 MAX begins VIEW
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
Last April, a video maker with a grudge over YouTube policies, Nasim Aghdam, shot and wounded three people at the YouTube campus in San Bruno before shooting herself.