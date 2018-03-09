GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have arrested a man who locked himself to a front-end loader at an oil and gas well site in Weld County.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Weld County Sheriff’s spokesman Cpl. Francisco Saucedo says deputies responded about 9:50 a.m. Thursday to a trespass in progress at the Extraction Oil & Gas site near Greeley.

Saucedo said about eight people were on the property when deputies arrived. Seven freely left after being told they were trespassing.

One individual who remained chained to a front-end loader was taken into custody, pending charges.

