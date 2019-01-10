BOSTON (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for attacking the computer network of a renowned hospital in Boston to protest the treatment of a teenager at the center of a high-profile custody battle.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton sentenced Martin Gottesfeld on Thursday after delivering a scathing rebuke of the man’s actions and lack of remorse in the attack on Boston Children’s Hospital and a residential treatment facility. Gorton called Gottesfeld’s crimes “contemptible, invidious and loathsome.”

Gottesfeld represented himself at the hearing. He argued he should be sentenced to time served. He insists his actions weren’t criminal because he says he was trying to save the teen’s life.

Gottesfeld’s wife said after the hearing that they will appeal. He was convicted in August.