ECRU, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the third fire in just over a year at a northeast Mississippi furniture factory.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask isn’t yet releasing a name or any charges in relation to Thursday’s blaze at American Furniture in Ecru.
Mask says employees saw a man and followed him down the road, leading to the arrest.
News outlets report dozens of firefighters responded to fires discovered in two warehouses. Company officials estimate more than 5,000 pieces of finished furniture were destroyed. Gusty winds and a lack of fire hydrants frustrated efforts to control the fire.
American Furniture was also hit by arson in October and by a fire of unknown cause in January 2018.
Company officials say no employees were injured.