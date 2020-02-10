Following is a list of malls that are part of a $3.6 billion deal between The Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty
Beverly Center – Los Angeles, California
Cherry Creek Shopping Center – Denver, Colorado
City Creek Center – Salt Lake City, Utah
Country Club Plaza – Kansas City, Missouri
Dolphin Mall – Miami, Florida
Fair Oaks Mall – Fairfax, Virginia
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – Auburn Hills, Michigan
International Market Place – Waikiki, Hawaii
International Plaza – Tampa, Florida
Stamford Town Center – Stamford, Connecticut
Sunvalley Shopping Center – Concord, California
The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens
The Gardens on El Paseo – Palm Desert, California
The Mall at Green Hills – Nashville, Tennessee
The Mall at Millenia – Orlando, Florida
The Mall at Short Hills – Short Hills, New Jersey
The Mall at University Town Center – Sarasota, Florida
The Mall of San Juan – San Juan, Puerto Rico
The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place – Charleston, South Carolina
Twelve Oaks Mall – Novi, Michigan
Waterside Shops – Naples, Florida
Westfarms – West Hartford, Connecticut