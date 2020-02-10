Following is a list of malls that are part of a $3.6 billion deal between The Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty

Beverly Center – Los Angeles, California

Cherry Creek Shopping Center – Denver, Colorado

City Creek Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

Country Club Plaza – Kansas City, Missouri

Dolphin Mall – Miami, Florida

Fair Oaks Mall – Fairfax, Virginia

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – Auburn Hills, Michigan

International Market Place – Waikiki, Hawaii

International Plaza – Tampa, Florida

Stamford Town Center – Stamford, Connecticut

Sunvalley Shopping Center – Concord, California

The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens

The Gardens on El Paseo – Palm Desert, California

The Mall at Green Hills – Nashville, Tennessee

The Mall at Millenia – Orlando, Florida

The Mall at Short Hills – Short Hills, New Jersey

The Mall at University Town Center – Sarasota, Florida

The Mall of San Juan – San Juan, Puerto Rico

The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place – Charleston, South Carolina

Twelve Oaks Mall – Novi, Michigan

Waterside Shops – Naples, Florida

Westfarms – West Hartford, Connecticut