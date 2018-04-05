HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says a health information technology company is expanding its presence in Connecticut.

The Democrat announced Thursday that Sema4 plans to add 408 new jobs over the next five years. The advanced genomic testing firm currently has locations in Stamford and Branford.

Malloy says the company also plans to relocate a lab from New York City to Stamford. With that move, Sema4 will ultimately have a total workforce of more than 550 in Connecticut.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is providing the company a $6 million loan to purchase equipment and machinery, make capital improvements and create the jobs. Part of the loan would be forgiven if certain milestones are met.

DECD provided Sema4 a $9.5 million loan in 2015 to create 145 jobs.