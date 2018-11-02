The young Malaysian tycoon wanted by the U.S. for his alleged role in ransacking a state investment fund says he’s innocent, and he’s been fighting back against the allegations while in hiding.

Taek Jho Low, better known as Jho Low, is known for his expensive tastes and hobnobbing with celebrities. Educated at Harrow, an elite British prep school, and later at Wharton, his family made its fortune in mining, trading and garment manufacturing.

A Malaysian Chinese whose grandfather migrated from Guangdong to the Malaysian island of Penang, he describes himself on his website Jho-Low.com as a “global investor and philanthropist” with experience in many companies, financings and projects in media, entertainment, retailing, hospitality and real estate.

It says he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and mentions his support of the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, which funds research into cancer treatment and prevention.

For further information, it refers visitors to the Justice Department, which on Thursday charged Low in a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from the 1MDB investment fund. Prosecutors announced a three-count indictment of Low in the first charges arising from the scandal over the epic corruption scandal at the state investment fund known as 1MDB.

In a Nov. 1 statement on his behalf by an unnamed spokesman that reiterated earlier comments, Low asked that people “keep an open mind” and said evidence will vindicate him.

He said billions in bond offerings detailed in the DOJ indictment were “undertaken openly and lawfully between experienced, well-regulated financial institutions and government entities.”

Low held no formal position at the fund, which is insolvent but still exists pending payment of its billions of dollars in debts, though the Justice Department says he had considerable influence over its dealings.

He is a friend of Riza Aziz, stepson of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who set up 1MDB to support the country’s economic development but was ousted in an election upset in May after former leader Mahathir Mohamad, outraged by the scandal, came out of political retirement. The 93-year-old is now prime minister and reopened the probe into the 1MDB fund.

While lawyers fight to have charges against him dismissed, Low’s whereabouts are unknown.

In earlier statements, Low said he would not “submit to any jurisdiction” where he could not get a fair trial, especially Malaysia.

Low has protested the seizure of his luxury yacht, the Equanimity, by Malaysian authorities as a political reprisal. It’s now on auction to help recoup some of the huge debts created by 1MDB.

Singapore has fined eight banks for failing to carry out proper anti-money laundering measures in relation to 1MDB and ordered prison sentences for several bankers. It has seized 240 million Singapore dollars ($180 million) of property and cash and says about half of that belonged to Low and his immediate family.