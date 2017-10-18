KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia Airlines outgoing CEO Peter Bellew says he decided to return to Ryanair as a form of national service because the Irish budget airline needed his help.
Bellew, who was previously Ryanair’s director of flight operations, joined the Malaysian flag carrier in 2015 as its chief operating officer. He replaced Christoph Mueller as CEO in July 2016, after Mueller left abruptly, citing personal reasons.
Ryanair announced Tuesday that Bellew would return as its chief operations officer to tackle a pilot shortage that led to the cancellation of more than 20,000 flights over the winter season. Malaysia Airlines said in a statement that Bellew’s departure was “unexpected” but stressed its turnaround plan remained on track.
Bellew said Wednesday that love for his country is pulling him back to Ireland.
