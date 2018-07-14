Countless advisers apparently are still unaware of the nearing transformation of stock indexes, which can have consequences for funds that track the gauges.

Your indexes are about to be rejiggered. You may want to alert your financial adviser.

S&P Global Ratings and MSCI announced their decision to shake up the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) structure last year, combining phone companies with internet and media stocks into a sector called “communication services.” The changes are set to hit in September.

But as the clock ticks closer, countless advisers apparently are still unaware of the nearing transformation.

Dave Haviland, managing partner of Beaumont Capital Management, a Massachusetts wealth manager, just finished a tour around the country, hitting Georgia, Alabama, Utah, Arizona, Louisiana and California to speak to advisers and clients both in person and at conferences. At the end of each conversation, he made a point to ask if anyone was aware of the sector reconstitution. And the disconcerting answer was an overwhelming, “No.”

“You would be absolutely blown away by how many people have never heard of it even today,” Haviland said by phone. “I asked after each one, ‘Has everyone heard of this?’ And it was just like deer in headlights.”

Haviland’s numbers are stark. In conversations with hundreds of advisers in more than 50 meetings, only one person knew of the sector shifts set for September, he said.

Some of the main changes involve removing roughly 18 media companies, including Netflix and Walt Disney Co., from the consumer discretionary category and adding them to the new communications service sector. Facebook and Google parent Alphabet will be moved as well, along with several other technology stocks.

Index changes such as these aren’t common, happening once every few years, said Spencer Mindlin, an analyst at Boston consulting firm Aite Group. And when they occur there can be consequences for funds that track the gauges.

Some exchange-traded fund firms are already making changes before the moves. According to Mindlin, index providers will often work with large managers that are benchmarked to their products to smooth the process, but some can slip through the cracks.