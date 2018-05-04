NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 70 experts and officials from 275 companies in the marijuana industry are expected for a major conference in New Orleans.
The event next week will be the first time New Orleans hosts the MjBiz Conference, which has travelled to cities across the U.S. for the past seven years.
NOLA.com ‘ The Times-Picayune reports that the conference could offer a glimpse of the business opportunities that lie ahead for Louisiana.
The conference, set to start Wednesday, will feature speakers and experts who will offer insight on how Louisiana could create a sustainable medical marijuana program.
Louisiana has licensed nine dispensaries and only two growers. The list of medical conditions that can be treated with medical marijuana is also limited to cancer, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and Crohn’s Disease.
