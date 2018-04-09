Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading banking groups are calling on House leaders to accept Senate-passed legislation easing financial rules adopted after the 2008 economic crisis.

The intention is to push lawmakers away from a showdown that could derail efforts aimed at revamping the law known as Dodd-Frank.

Each chamber already passed its own legislation, but lawmakers disagree on how to move forward and pass a final version this year.

The American Bankers Association says it supports the desire among House Republicans to do more, but it believes the Senate bill will “make a very real difference to community banks across the country.”

The group calls on the House to “move on” the Senate bill quickly while taking up other House proposals later. State banking associations made a similar plea.

