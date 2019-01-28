LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese magistrate is deciding whether there is enough evidence to put a former prime minister and two dozen other once-powerful figures on trial for corruption, money laundering and other crimes.
Magistrate Ivo Rosa on Monday began hearing legal arguments from the public prosecutor and defense attorneys in one of the biggest cases in recent times in Portugal.
Jose Socrates, who was the country’s Socialist prime minister from 2005 to 2011, is accused of pocketing 34 million euros ($39 million) through top-level corruption.
Other suspects include a former government minister, the one-time head of Portugal’s largest listed bank, which went bankrupt, and Portugal Telecom’s former president and its former chairman of the board.
Most Read Business Stories
- Forget the reams of paperwork — digital mortgages are here
- Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax would cost Jeff Bezos $4.1 billion in first year
- Monday Memo: Seattle-area home prices; earnings reports from Boeing, Microsoft, Amazon; Fed rate decision
- Nordstrom to close two full-line stores in Virginia and Florida
- Single parent is striving to escape the paycheck-to-paycheck trap | Money Makeover
A decision on whether to proceed to trial is expected before the end of the year.