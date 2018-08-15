The retailer reported its third straight quarter of higher sales at existing stores after a three-year slump, but investors punished Macy’s stock, pushing it down 16 percent Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Macy’s raised its annual profit forecast as the department store reported an unexpected increase in a key sales measure.

The Cincinnati department-store chain has now reported its third straight quarter of higher sales at existing stores after a three-year slump.

But Macy’s shares tumbled 16 percent Wednesday in their biggest one-day drop in over a year. That perplexed analysts who offered varying reasons, including investors’ locking in profit gains after the stock doubled over the past 52 weeks.

“Profit taking is probably the answer,” said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics. “It’s certainly not the news from the company. They painted a fairly rosy picture.”

Macy’s market drop also appeared to spark steep declines across the industry Wednesday, with Nordstrom stock falling 5.5 percent and J.C. Penney off 8.7 percent. The two retailers report their quarterly financial results Thursday.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, praised Macy’s performance, but said the chain has a long way to go.

“The sales numbers are strengthening, but they are doing so off the back of a very strong consumer economy, and it remains the case that Macy’s growth is below that of the retail market,” he said in a note. He believes the chain is still losing market share across a number of categories, based on his own calculations.

Still, Macy’s report offered encouraging news for other department stores, which are aiming to reinvent themselves as shoppers move increasingly online.

Macy’s has been expanding its store label brands to help differentiate itself from its rivals. It’s also adding more of the off-price Backstage stores and upgrading its checkout technology to make it faster and easier for shoppers. It’s testing more curated merchandise displays and localized marketing. It also recently acquired the concept store called Story, which rotates themes and what it sells every few months, and brought Story’s founder Rachel Shechtman aboard to create better shopping experiences at Macy’s.

“The combination of healthy stores, robust e-commerce and a great mobile experience is Macy’s recipe for success,” Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

A strong job market and higher confidence are also helping shoppers get in the mood to spend. The Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that Americans shopped at a healthy pace in July, with U.S. retail sales climbing 0.5 percent from June.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, raised its annual sales forecast earlier this week, citing better-than-expected sales in the first half of the year because of tax cuts and an improving job market. It now expects annual retail sales growth to rise to 4.5 percent from the original projection of 3.8 percent to 4.4 percent. The numbers exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants. But the trade group warned that trade wars between China and the U.S. could dampen consumer confidence in the critical second half.

Macy’s said it earned $166 million, or 53 cents a share, for the quarter ended Aug. 4. That compares with $111 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales fell slightly to $5.57 billion from $5.64 billion.

Analysts were expecting profit of 50 cents on sales of $5.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 0.5 percent in the fiscal second quarter, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in the previous quarter. The figure includes Macy’s owned businesses as well as licensed departments. The company blamed the slowdown in sales to a shift in a key “Friends and Family” promotion into the first quarter from the second quarter. Adjusting for that shift, Macy’s estimated the sales measure would have been up 2.9 percent.

Macy’s now expects earnings per share for the year to be $3.95 to $4.15 a share. It had previously forecast $3.75 to $3.95 a share. Sales at stores open at least a year should rise between 2 to 2.5 percent, the retailer said.