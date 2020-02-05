NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Merck & Co., down $2.53 at $85.83
The drugmaker reported weak fourth-quarter revenue and said it will spin off its women’s health and other divisions.
Humana Inc., up $22.05 at $364.80
The health insurer reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Fiserv Inc., down $2.22 at $121.67
The financial services technology company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Macy’s Inc., up 98 cents at $17.45
The department store operator is cutting 2,000 corporate jobs and closing 125 of its least productive stores.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down $1.53 at $65.87
The drug developer’s fourth-quarter earnings and its profit forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations.
Prudential Financial Inc., up $2.11 at $95.64
The financial services company raised its dividend after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit.
Ford Motor Co., down 87 cents at $8.31
The automaker’s fourth-quarter earnings and its profit forecast for 2020 fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Capri Holdings Ltd., up $2.55 at $33.31
The owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo brands beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.