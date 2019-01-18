SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian authorities are seeking cross-border help to gather evidence on a 1.7-million euro ($1.9 million) theft from bank safe deposit boxes by an international gang in 2017.

Macedonia’s prosecution office says four Ukrainians and three people from the U.S., Kazakhstan and Moldova are suspected in the heist.

The theft was discovered after two clients of two banks in Skopje reported that their safe deposit boxes had been emptied of jewelry, cash and other valuables.

In a written statement to the Associated Press on Friday, the prosecution office said the suspects rented safe deposit boxes in the two banks in July-November 2017, using false identities.

The theft was allegedly captured by security cameras.

Prosecutors have issued the appeal following reports of arrests over similar thefts in Latvia and Tajikistan.