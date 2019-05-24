Luckin Coffee Inc.’s initial public offering was met with great fanfare — and then it wasn’t.

Shares of Xiamen, China-based Luckin Coffee soared as much as 53% to $25.96 on May 17, their first day of trading in the U.S.

Since then, the stock has plunged 43% as investors question the company’s sacrifice of profits in favor of a costly homeland expansion strategy, at the same time as the rocky China-U.S. trade relationship weighs on global markets.

Of this year’s initial public offerings that raised at least $500 million, Luckin’s 13% decline from its offering price of $17 per share makes the coffee retailer the second-worst performing stock, behind only Lyft Inc., which is down 20% since its offering price of $72 in late-March.

Hedgeye analyst Howard Penney is among the market watchers fooled by the Luckin. Last week, Penney projected 50 percent upside for the stock.