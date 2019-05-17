SHANGHAI — Here’s one way to compete with Starbucks in coffee: Pay your customers.

Luckin Coffee, an unprofitable startup offering big giveaways and aggressive subsidies, burst less than two years ago into a Chinese coffee scene long dominated by Starbucks. Helped by a smartphone app that lets users order coffee for delivery with a few finger taps, it has gained nearly 17 million customers and built 2,370 stores.

On Friday, stock investors in the United States had a chance to buy into this fast-growth, cash-burning model. Luckin’s shares rose 47% in their trading debut in New York, after an initial public offering that valued the company at $4 billion.

Luckin offers proof that China’s weakened tech startup scene still has some of its old pop.

Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffee chain, holds just over half of the Chinese coffee and specialty tea market, according to Euromonitor International, a market research provider. By the end of 2018, Luckin held just over 2% of the market, according to Euromonitor estimates.

But the growth opportunities are huge. In the span of just four years, China’s specialty tea and coffee market has grown from $2.7 billion in revenues to $4.8 billion, Euromonitor says.

Luckin coffee is priced similarly to Starbucks coffee but then offers steep discounts. Most of its espresso-based coffees cost between $3.50 and $4, but customers rarely pay the full price because of daily discounts of 50% or more. Luckin gives away its first coffee to a new subscriber to its app. A friend referral to the app gets customers another free coffee.

Luckin also lures coffee drinkers with big promotions, resulting in huge sums of money going back into the pockets of customers.

Though they both sell coffee, Luckin and Starbucks approach the China market in different ways. Luckin depends heavily on takeout and delivery, a popular option in a country where people like to order meals on their smartphones. Luckin also runs small stores where customers can pick up their coffee, check out the latest discounts or learn about other offers.

Starbucks has its own expansion plans, with a goal of nearly doubling its China stories by 2022.

The next big question for Luckin is how it can start making money. It is unclear whether customers who like Luckin’s discounted coffee will be willing to fork over the full price once those discounts are lifted.

For Owen Sun, a 31-year-old who works in product placement for a luxury company, Luckin provides fast coffee when he is too busy to leave work. But he is a fickle consumer and on a recent day was waiting in a long line at a Shanghai coffee shop called Manner.

“To be honest, Starbucks does a better job in packaging the coffee,” Sun said. “If the price of Luckin coffee went to $4 with no coupons, I might buy Starbucks.”