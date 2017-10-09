JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage judge has overruled Lt. Gov. Bryon Mallott’s rejection of a proposed ballot measure that calls for improved vetting of all construction projects that impact salmon streams, and attempts to declare all Alaska waterways as salmons streams unless proven otherwise.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2yc4LPZ ) that Superior Court Judge Mark Rindner overruled Mallott on Monday. Mallott had declared the proposal unconstitutional based on his interpretation of specific appropriations, which is against the law for ballot measures.

Rindner, however, decided that the measure does not appropriate state waters to fish.

The future of Pebble Mine, the Susitna dam and any trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline could be impacted by the measure.

Backers of the measure need to gather 32,127 signatures from registered voters by Jan. 16 to make the 2018 ballot.

