Layoff notices went out this week to 175 workers at The Mine, a Kirkland-based upscale online home-furnishing company that never quite delivered for home-improvement giant Lowe’s, which bought it in 2011 for $100 million.

The layoffs, slated to start April 27, will affect workers in The Mine’s corporate and merchandising operations, according to Lowe’s spokeswoman Maureen Wallace.

Lowe’s will offer a severance package to affected employees, who also will be “eligible and encouraged to apply for positions available at any Lowe’s location,” Wallace said in an email on Thursday.

Thursday’s announcement is part of “the final stages of the wind down” of The Mine that Lowe’s initiated last March, when it laid off 120 employees. The layoffs would also appear to mark the end of an ambitious, and expensive, effort by the Mooresville, NC-based home furnishing giant to go after a more upscale online customer.

The Mine, originally known as AGT Stores, was founded in 1999 by Seattle investor and philanthropist Gary Rubens as a clearing house for online vendors of lighting and other home furnishings. The company eventually grew to include some 500 websites, along with half a dozen physical showrooms, including locations in Kirkland and downtown Seattle.

In 2011, AGT was purchased by Lowe’s as part of the company’s efforts to build its online presence. In 2017, the name was changed to The Mine as Lowe’s sought to emphasize sales of upscale home furnishings. Along with the new name, customers were offered personal shopping concierges to help with their home projects.

But Lowe’s plans for The Mine fell short, and last spring, Lowe’s announced it would fold the subsidiary into its corporate operations and lay off 120 workers. Before those layoffs, The Mine had a staff of 400. Wallace was unable to specify how many employees would remain after the layoffs announced this week.

But, she said, the changes “are not related to our area stores or distribution network.”