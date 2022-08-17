Lowe’s store employees will soon see bonuses in their paychecks.

The home improvement retailer is giving $55 million in bonuses to its hourly workers in stores during this time of high inflation, Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said Wednesday during the second quarter earnings report.

“These associates have the most important jobs in our company and we deeply appreciate everything they do to serve our customers,” Ellison said.

Employees will see the bonus Sept. 9, Ellison said during a roundtable discussion with Charlotte reporters following the earnings call.

The incremental bonus depends on whether the employee is full time or part time, and other factors, Ellison said.

Lowe’s has 1,969 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada, and employs about 300,000 people. The company has more than 12,000 employees in the Charlotte area, including about 7,000 corporate workers, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Lowe’s gave seven similar pandemic-related employee bonuses in 2020 and 2021. The last $80 million round in February 2021 provided $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time and seasonal workers.

Lowe’s also has recently begun offering more scheduling options for full-time workers. That includes a fixed four-day work week, fixed days off or the option to choose preferred shifts, said Joe McFarland, executive vice president of Lowe’s stores.

This helps employees improve work-life balance and enables Lowe’s to stand out from other retailers, he said.

For a limited time, workers also are receiving an additional discount, for a total of 20% off, on every household and cleaning items, “which we hope will ease the burden of inflation,” McFarland said.

Ellison said he hopes the scheduling will help to recruit and retain employees.

“One of the main reasons we felt like the four-day work week was important to do is that it’s just one less day of putting gas in your car for your commute to work,” Ellison said, “especially with these gas prices.”

Earnings report

The company reported net income was in line with prior-year results at $3 billion during Wednesday’s second-quarter earnings report.

Total sales for the second quarter were $27.5 billion compared to $27.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, and comparable sales decreased 0.3%.

Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 0.2% for the second quarter.

Do-it-yourself sales were impacted by the shortened spring and lower demand but sales were partially offset by a 13% increase in pro customer sales, according to Lowe’s.