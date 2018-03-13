NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Unemployment fell again in Louisiana, as payrolls were level.
The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent in January from 4.7 percent in December, as more people entered the labor force and more found jobs. Louisiana’s unemployment rate was 5.8 percent a year ago.
About 97,000 Louisianans were jobless, down about 3,000 from December.
January’s U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, the same as in December but below January 2017’s 4.8 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- Cutting the cord: Streaming instead of cable TV means complicated choices, and some trade-offs
- Facebook, with 2,000 employees in Seattle, expands into new building VIEW
- From PepsiCo janitor to exec — powered by spicy Cheetos and entrepreneurship
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Female Microsoft workers file 118 gender-bias complaints in 7 years; firm finds only 1 was ‘founded,’ lawsuit plaintiffs say
The separate survey of how many people are on employer payrolls, many economists’ top labor market indicator, stayed level from December to January at about 1.97 million in Louisiana. That’s about level with last year. Louisiana payrolls stopped shrinking in mid-2016, but haven’t grown consistently since.
The U.S. Labor Department released figures Monday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.