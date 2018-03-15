BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is trying for a third year to persuade Louisiana lawmakers to enact equal pay and minimum wage increase proposals.

The Democratic governor appeared Thursday in the Senate labor committee, which advanced the measures to the full Senate for consideration.

But they continue to face tough hurdles to passage in a majority-Republican Legislature that has sided with business groups that opposed the measures in previous votes.

The proposals would:

—Raise Louisiana’s minimum wage from the $7.25-per-hour federal level to $8 per hour in 2019 and $8.50 a year later, or let voters decide through a constitutional change .

—Extend an equal pay law governing state workers to cover any business that gets a state contract.

— Prohibit employers from taking action against workers who talk about their pay.