LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A company that works on the interiors of luxury and commercial aircraft plans a $17.6 million facility in Louisiana that will employ 250 people.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials with Citadel Completions LLC announced plans Thursday for an interior jet airplane completions and maintenance facility.

It will occupy two hangars at the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles. The state says Citadel Completions was created and financed by Las Vegas businessman Sheldon Adelson and his family.

The economic development agency’s news release says state incentives include a $7 million performance-based grant to defray the cost of facility modifications, payable in seven consecutive yearly installments. There is also a $2 million state grant for lease support.